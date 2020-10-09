Growth optimism drives markets higher, Bankex surges nearly 3%

MUMBAI: Growth optimism led by the Reserve Bank of India in its monetary policy review has driven stock markets higher in afternoon trade on Friday. At 11:13 am, the BSE Sensex was at 40,469.89, up 287.22 points or 0.71%. The 50-share NSE was at 11,912.55, up 77.95 points or 0.66%. As widely expected, the central bank maintained status quo in its key interest rates while keeping an accommodative stance in the monetary policy review.

Amid a sluggish environment, RBI has made it clear that the focus must now shift from ‘containment to revival’. RBI provided impetus towards reviving economy by introducing certain additional measures.

The central bank announced measures to enhance liquidity to revive growth on a durable basis and mitigate the impact of covid-19, while ensuring that inflation remains within the target going forward. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said that by all indications, the deep contractions of Q1 of FY21 are behind us and silver linings are visible in the flattening of the active caseload curve across the country. “Barring the incidence of a second wave, India stands poised to shrug off the deathly grip of the virus and renew its tryst with its pre-covid growth trajectory," Das said.

Banking and financial services stocks and housing finance companies shares rallied. BSE Bankex was up nearly 3% led majorly by HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Axis Bank. Housing finance companies such as LIC Housing Finance, HDFC, GIC Housing Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd jumped 3-8%.

V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services said, “Though the policy rate remains unchanged, this is a very dovish policy announcement. Rationalisation of risk weightage of home finance companies is an innovative initiative which will bring home loan rates down. This will be a boost to the real estate sector & housing companies. Proposed OMOs for State Development Loans will boost liquidity. This will be beneficial for funds-starved states. The new MPC's first policy announcement is a fine example of being dovish without cutting rates. The positive response of the bond market with sharp cut in yields is a reflection of the success of the policy."

Others concur. We believe, over time, G-sec 10-year yield will drop closer to 5%. Rationalisation of risk weights on individual housing loans, now linked only to LTVs, for all new housing sanctioned till March 2022, is a positive for banks," Amar Ambani, Senior President & Institutional Research Head, YES Securities said.

