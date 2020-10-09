Growth optimism drives markets higher, Bankex surges nearly 3%

The central bank announced measures to enhance liquidity to revive growth on a durable basis and mitigate the impact of covid-19, while ensuring that inflation remains within the target going forward. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said that by all indications, the deep contractions of Q1 of FY21 are behind us and silver linings are visible in the flattening of the active caseload curve across the country. “Barring the incidence of a second wave, India stands poised to shrug off the deathly grip of the virus and renew its tryst with its pre-covid growth trajectory," Das said.