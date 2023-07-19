Karnataka Women and child welfare minister Laxmi Hebbalkar on Saturday announced that the registration for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme will start from today i.e. from 19 July.

As per the minister, the beneficiaries of Gruha Lakshmi Yojana would be able to register for free without being lured by any middleman. Under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, women heads of households across the state would receive ₹2,000 every month. As per the minister, this scheme would benefit as many as 12.8 million families in the state. CM Siddaramaiah will launch the scheme today.

Who can apply for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme?

In this scheme, women heads of households would receive ₹2,000 every month. Those possessing APL/BPL and Antyodaya cards can avail this benefit, however, the income tax and GST payers cannot avail this benefit.

Documents required for registration

Women head of the families should approach centres with their Above Poverty Line card (APL)/Below Poverty Line (BPL)/Antyodaya card and Bank linked Aadhaar card. As per the minister, if someone does not have their bank account linked with Aadhaar, then they can produce a passbook. “The details of the passbook will be fed into the system. If the information of the beneficiary on the passbook matches with that on the ration card, then the software will immediately approve it," the minister explained. Those willing to avail the benefit will also have to carry with them Aadhaar linked mobile phone to the centres.

How to register Gruha Lakshmi scheme?

The registration of the scheme can be done at Karnataka-1, Bengaluru-1, Grama-1 or Bapuji Seva Kendra centres. Women head of the families should approach these centres with the required APL/BPL/Antyodaya card and Bank linked Aadhaar card. To avail the facility of this scheme one can register for free at these centers or volunteer 'People's representatives' will go door to door and register for free.

The beneficiaries would also receive an SMS containing details of time and place to enroll for the scheme, she said. If the beneficiaries miss the appointment, then they can visit the same centre after 5 pm to get themselves registered. “There is no deadline for the enrollment of the scheme because it is a continuous process," she said. The department has decided to hire ‘Praja Pratinidhi’ (Citizens’ representative), who will go to the beneficiaries and help them get enrolled for the scheme. She also warned of stringent action against those demanding money for the enrollment of the scheme.

The state government has also issued helpline number for the citizens for any clarification regarding the scheme. People can SMS to 8147500500 or can call the helpline number 1902.

Speaking about the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, CM Siddaramaiah had said it will be implemented from August 15.

