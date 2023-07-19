The beneficiaries would also receive an SMS containing details of time and place to enroll for the scheme, she said. If the beneficiaries miss the appointment, then they can visit the same centre after 5 pm to get themselves registered. “There is no deadline for the enrollment of the scheme because it is a continuous process," she said. The department has decided to hire ‘Praja Pratinidhi’ (Citizens’ representative), who will go to the beneficiaries and help them get enrolled for the scheme. She also warned of stringent action against those demanding money for the enrollment of the scheme.

