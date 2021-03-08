This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
GSDP estimated to contract 5.6% in Delhi due to covid: Lt guv
1 min read.12:24 PM ISTPTI
He outlined the measures taken by the Delhi government in dealing with the pandemic, such as raising number of hospital beds, setting up of plasma bank and home isolation
The Delhi economy is estimated to suffer a contraction of 5.6% in the gross state domestic product (GSDP) in the current financial year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Lt Governor Anil Baijal said on Monday.
Last year was unprecedented as the coronavirus pandemic posed the biggest challenge to the people. The Delhi government faced this challenge in collaboration with the Centre, Baijal said in his address in the Assembly on the first day of the budget session.
