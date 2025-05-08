GSEB SSC Result 2025 LIVE: Gujarat Board to declare Class 10 results at 8 am today at gseb.org

GSEB SSC Result 2025 LIVE: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will announce GSEB SSC Result 2025, i.e. Class 10 (SSC) results at 8 AM today. Once the results are declared, the students who appeared for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination can check their scores on the official GSEB website — gseb.org.

To access their results, candidates can either enter their exam seat number on the website or send it via WhatsApp to 6357300971.

The Class 10 marksheet will have the marks obtained by students in each subject. The online marksheet will be provisional. To obtain their original GSEB Class 10 marksheets, students must visit their respective schools a few days after the results are announced. The board will send the official mark sheets to the schools for distribution.

The Class 10 board exams were conducted from February 27 to March 10, 2025.

The overall pass percentage last year was 82.56 per cent. It was an 18 per cent jump from 2023 when the percentage was 64.62 per cent.