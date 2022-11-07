G-secs, T-bills much better than bank FD, suggests Zerodha's Nithin Kamath2 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2022, 11:12 PM IST
- Both T-bills and G-secs tradeable instrument issued by the Central Government or the State Governments.
Amid the speculations that the Reserve Bank may hike the repo rate in coming months to match global recession measures, Zerodha's co-founder Nithin Kamath on 7 November suggested the people to invest in government securities (G-Sec) and Treasury Bill (T-bill), as they would give much better interest rates.