G-secs, T-bills much better than bank FD, suggests Zerodha's Nithin Kamath

As per the chart shared by Nithin Kamath, T-bills are giving maximum interest rates than banks on FD accounts. For 91 days, the T-bills interest rate is 6.47 per cent, for 182 days its 6.8 per cent, and for 364 days its 6.95 per cent. If compared to banks' FD rates, no bank is giving more than 6 per cent interest.