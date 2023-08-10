GSI told to focus on critical minerals2 min read 10 Aug 2023, 11:50 PM IST
Government turns to Geological Survey of India to search for strategic critical minerals, fearing private players may stay away due to complexity and costs
New Delhi: The government has returned to its prime mineral exploration agency Geological Survey of India (GSI) with a mission to look for strategic critical minerals fearing private players may stay away from exploration rights owing to the complexity of the task.
