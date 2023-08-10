GSI told to focus on critical minerals

“We have taken a firm policy decision and directed GSI not to go for detailed exploration of surficial minerals and rather focus on exploring resources of critical minerals that is important for Indian economy. For surficial minerals GSI can go up to G4 or G3 level of exploration and hand over the report to state governments who can then decide to get the block explored by any empanelled agency or auction it under composite lease," coal and mines minister Pralhad Joshi told Mint in a recent interview.

