GSK Consumer Healthcare-HUL merger in spotlight as GSK rejects Unilever bid

However, in 2020, when HUL merged listed entity GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Limited (GSKCH) with itself in a ₹31,700 crore deal— HUL got a ready-made portfolio of health food drinks' (HFD) brand Horlicks apart from Boost, Maltova and Viva. As part of the transaction, HUL also won distribution rights for brands Sensodyne, Crocin, Otrivin and Eno, for GSK in India. GSK will continue to be responsible for demand generation, portfolio strategy, R&D and marketing for these brands, the two said in 2020.