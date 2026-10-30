GSLV-F18/NVS-03 Mission launch today: Check time, how to watch LIVE | All about 2nd gen NavIC series; 20th GSLV flight

India is set to launch its next-generation navigation satellite, NVS-03, aboard the GSLV-F18 rocket today, Friday, October 30, at 11:51 pm IST, in a mission aimed at strengthening the country’s indigenous satellite navigation capabilities.

The launch from Sriharikota will be the GSLV rocket's 20th flight and marks another attempt by India to strengthen its own satellite navigation system, NavIC, which helps people and services determine their location and track time accurately.

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The launch comes at a challenging time for NavIC, as several of its existing satellites have stopped working properly, while attempts to replace them have also faced setbacks.

GSLV-F18/NVS-03 Launch Today: Date, Time and Location The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has scheduled the GSLV-F18/NVS-03 mission for October 30, 2026, at 11:51 pm Indian Standard Time.

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The 51.7-metre-tall GSLV Mk II rocket will lift off from the Second Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

Its primary task will be to place the 2,232 kg NVS-03 satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

How to Watch the GSLV-F18/NVS-03 Launch LIVE Space enthusiasts can follow the launch through ISRO's official digital platforms.

Launch date: Friday, October 30, 2026

Launch time: 11:51 pm IST

Launch site: Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota

Launch vehicle: GSLV-F18 (GSLV Mk II)

Satellite: NVS-03 Viewers should check ISRO's official website and YouTube channel for the live broadcast and mission updates.

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What Is NVS-03? Understanding India's Second-Generation NavIC Satellite NVS-03 is the third satellite in ISRO's new-generation NavIC programme, which aims to improve and strengthen India's home-grown navigation system.

The satellite will carry an Indian-made atomic clock along with other clocks sourced from outside the country. It will also introduce support for an additional signal, which could help more smartphones and navigation devices use NavIC.

With these improvements, India hopes to make its navigation system more reliable and useful for everyday needs. NavIC is designed to cover the whole of India and areas extending up to 1,500 km beyond its borders.

Why Indigenous Atomic Clocks Matter for India's Satellite Navigation Atomic clocks play a crucial role in helping navigation satellites pinpoint locations accurately. Even a tiny error in timekeeping can affect how accurately a phone or other device identifies where someone is.

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By developing its own atomic clocks, ISRO hopes to rely less on imported technology and give India greater control over its satellite navigation system.

NVS-03 will also support an additional signal, known as the L1 band, alongside the existing signals. This is expected to make NavIC more compatible with smartphones and other navigation devices, while allowing it to work more effectively alongside systems such as the US-based GPS.

Why NavIC Needs NVS-03 After a Series of Satellite Setbacks NavIC has been facing several problems in recent years, with a number of its older satellites developing faults or becoming unusable. Some stopped working because of failures in their onboard clocks, while others could not reach the right orbit.

The system suffered another setback in January 2025, when ISRO's NVS-02 satellite failed to move into its intended orbit because of a problem with its thrusters. As a result, it could not begin providing navigation services as planned.

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The situation became more difficult in March 2026, when the last working atomic clock aboard another satellite, IRNSS-1F, also stopped functioning. This left NavIC with only three satellites capable of supporting navigation services, fewer than the four needed for the system to work fully.

ISRO is now looking to rebuild the network with NVS-03, followed by two more satellites, NVS-04 and NVS-05. Together, these launches are expected to help make India's navigation system more reliable.

What Makes the GSLV-F18 Mission Important? ISRO has also made changes to avoid a repeat of the problem that affected NVS-02. For the new mission, the space agency has decided to keep certain valves open before launch to prevent a similar technical fault from occurring.

The successful launch of NVS-03 would be an important step towards making India's own navigation system stronger and more dependable. It could also reduce the country's reliance on foreign systems such as GPS, which are widely used for navigation and other essential services, including banking, transport and telecommunications.

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About the Author Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and g...Read More ✕ Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph.

She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict.

Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations.

Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.