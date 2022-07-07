GST: At 5 years, India’s historic tax reform is out of fuel

At a time when consumers are already squeezed by high inflation, making them pony up more for medical emergencies smacks of overreach. Besides, this isn’t even a GST, except in name. As economist Vijay Kelkar and others point out, the simple theory that “works wonders in other tax jurisdictions" is that a value-added tax must allow businesses to claim input-tax credit on most of the goods and services they procure along the way. The Indian reality is very different. Airlines can’t get credit for the taxes built into jet fuel because most petroleum products aren’t covered by GST. Nor is electricity, an input for every industry. Completed real-estate, a cesspool of tax evasion, is similarly left out. “An end-to-end tracking of the money involved, right from the land owner to the sand supplier to the interior decorator is necessary to plug rampant tax leakage," Kelkar and his co-authors note in their November 2021 paper, optimistically titled as “Moving Towards A World-Class GST."