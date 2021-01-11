GST authorities arrest 215 people in fake invoice case

The drive against fake invoice rackets has led to the arrest of 215 people, including managing directors of some companies, and the detection of more than 6,600 bogus entities since mid-November, a government official said.

The goods and services tax (GST) authorities have also registered around 2,200 cases and recovered more than ₹700 crore from these people, the official added.

Also Read | The curious case of the glowing beaches

The arrested persons not only include operators of bogus entities issuing fake invoices on a commission basis, but also the end beneficiaries who use such invoices, said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The arrested persons also include 81 proprietors, 36 directors or managing directors, 15 partners, three chief executive officers, six chartered accountants, a company secretary, a broker and a GST practitioner, the official added.

What has helped in the operation is data analytics and use of artificial intelligence.

In the last two days alone, 17 people were arrested. In many cases, fake invoices were made about transactions in garments, copper waste scrap, medicines, ferrous waste and scrap, cement and coal.

Along with the crackdown on fake invoice rackets, the government also tightened provisions relating to tax credits to boost compliance. That requires businesses to pay 1% of their tax liability in cash from 1 January. This requirement applies to businesses with monthly sales of over ₹50 lakh, and is aimed at checking wrongful use of tax credits.

The authorities have also cancelled over 1,63,000 GST registrations in October and November for defaulting on filing monthly tax returns for more than six months. More assessees are expected to lose registration with the government identifying more defaulters. GST authorities pass on details of fake invoice cases to income tax officials, who also look into these cases of suspected evasion of income tax.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via