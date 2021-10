“In a major drive initiated against fraudsters who are availing and utilising fake input tax credit (ITC), Thane Central GST Commissionerate, Mumbai CGST Zone has arrested a mastermind who had opened a firm M/s. Doshi Marketing and was operating from Bhayander West. He has indulged in fraudulent availment and utilisation of input tax credit to the tune of ₹90.68 crore without receiving the goods or services in violation of the provisions of CGST Act 2017," a Ministry of Finance statement read.