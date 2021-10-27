The Gurugram Zonal Unit of Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has arrested three persons for running multiple fake firms and evading GST of more than ₹48 crore. Two persons were arrested from Delhi on 5 and 9 October on charges of orchestrating a fake billing racket involving more than 20 fake firms where more than ₹22 crore of fraudulent input tax credit was taken thereby defrauding the exchequer, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

Both persons were sent to 14 days judicial custody.

In another case of fake billing a resident of Pataudi, Haryana, was also arrested, the ministry informed. He was found to be in possession of huge cache of incriminating documents like fake stamps of government departments, cheque books and ATMs of multiple fake firms, toll receipt book, “Dharam Kanta" or weighing station booklets, fictitious transporters booklets etc.

The same were being used to show evidence of fake supply of goods on which fake input tax credit was generated and passed on through these slew of fake firms. Based on the evidence, the person was arrested on 23rd October under the provisions of the GST Act on charges for defrauding the government of more than ₹26 crore of GST. The arrested person has been sent to 14 days judicial custody.

