GST authorities arrest three for running fake firms, evading tax of more than 48 cr

GST authorities arrest three for running fake firms, evading tax of more than 48 cr

Premium
Gurugram DGGI Unit arrested 3 persons for running fake firms and evading GST of more than 48 crore
1 min read . 02:33 PM IST Edited By Saurabh Sharma

  • Two persons were arrested from Delhi on 5 and 9 October on charges of orchestrating a fake billing racket involving more than 20 fake firms

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Gurugram Zonal Unit of Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has arrested three persons for running multiple fake firms and evading GST of more than 48 crore. Two persons were arrested from Delhi on 5 and 9 October on charges of orchestrating a fake billing racket involving more than 20 fake firms where more than 22 crore of fraudulent input tax credit was taken thereby defrauding the exchequer, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.  

Both persons were sent to 14 days judicial custody.

In another case of fake billing a resident of Pataudi, Haryana, was also arrested, the ministry informed. He was found to be in possession of huge cache of incriminating documents like fake stamps of government departments, cheque books and ATMs of multiple fake firms, toll receipt book, “Dharam Kanta" or weighing station booklets, fictitious transporters booklets etc. 

The same were being used to show evidence of fake supply of goods on which fake input tax credit was generated and passed on through these slew of fake firms. Based on the evidence, the person was arrested on 23rd October under the provisions of the GST Act on charges for defrauding the government of more than 26 crore of GST. The arrested person has been sent to 14 days judicial custody.

