GST authorities bust racket involved in 118 cr tax fraud

DGGI said that in this case, several shell firms were created in Jharkhand and West Bengal on the basis of forged documents. They passed on bogus input tax credit to several shell trading firms acting as intermediary entities in Chhattisgarh. Several units were created as exporting fronts in Pune and Mumbai to which the units in Chhattisgarh supplied fictitious goods purported to be exported. The exporting units were created merely for the purpose of availing of tax refunds in a fraudulent manner, the statement said.