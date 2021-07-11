New Delhi: Goods and Services Tax (GST) authorities have in a major anti-evasion drive unearthed a network of 23 firms that allegedly raised fake invoices showing transactions worth ₹551 crore, the finance ministry said on Sunday.

The case involved using and passing on of inadmissible input tax credit of ₹91 crore. Multiple entities were floated with the idea of dealing in bogus tax credit, the ministry said in a statement. The entities passed on tax credits without actually paying tax to the government.

Three people arrested as part of the drive have admitted wrong-doing, the statement said. According to the ministry, these are cognizable and non-bailable offences. The Central GST Act bars the supply of goods or services without invoices as well as the practice of issuing invoices without making any supplies for evading taxes or for wrongfully using tax credits.

The three persons arrested were remanded to judicial custody for 14 days and further probe is underway, the ministry said. The GST authorities have since November been on a drive against the issue and use of fake invoices. This has led to the detection of fake input tax credit and tax evasion of more than ₹29,000 crore, Union minister of state for finance and corporate affairs Anurag Thakur said on 1 July, the day that marked the fourth anniversary of the GST rollout.

What has aided the authorities in the drive is a tightening of rules relating to tax credits, higher reporting requirements and the use of data analytics. After keeping tax enforcement efforts low in the initial years of GST to help businesses to make a smooth transition into the new indirect tax system, the government is now leveraging the policing features of the technology-enabled tax system to check evasion. Pressure on revenue mobilization and a spike in spending requirements during the pandemic has prompted the authorities to tighten enforcement of tax compliance.

