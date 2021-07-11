GST authorities detect fake invoices worth 551 crore

The three persons arrested were remanded to judicial custody for 14 days and further probe is underway, the ministry said. The GST authorities have since November been on a drive against the issue and use of fake invoices. This has led to the detection of fake input tax credit and tax evasion of more than ₹29,000 crore, Union minister of state for finance and corporate affairs Anurag Thakur said on 1 July, the day that marked the fourth anniversary of the GST rollout.

