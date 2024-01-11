GST authorities drop plans to enforce stricter e-way bill norms
Tax experts note that linking e-way bill generation to e-invoice details offers benefits and challenges
New Delhi: Goods and Services Tax (GST) authorities have dropped a plan to block generation of goods transportation permits, or e-way bills, from 1 March for companies that fail to produce 'e-invoices' for their wholesale transactions through designated portals. These portals aid in more accurate data capturing across various tax forms using a standardized invoice.