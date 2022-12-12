GST claims of states to be cleared when AG certificate received: FM Sitharaman1 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2022, 03:42 PM IST
Sitharaman said if the AG has not cleared the claims of states, the state governments should expedite that
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said GST claims of state governments will be cleared once she gets relevant papers along with a certificate from their respective accountant generals.