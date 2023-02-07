GST clarity on crypto assets may take time
A 30% tax is applicable on income or capital gain from crypto transactions with effect from 1 April 2022.
New Delhi: Plans to bring in more clarity on whether or not the Goods and Services Tax (GST) is appliable for certain types of crypto asset transaction are likely to take more time as policy makers await the outcome of an investigation into specific cases.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×