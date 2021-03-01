GST collection crosses 1.1 lakh crore-mark for third straight month in Feb

The high GST collection is a clear indication of the economic recovery and the impact of various measures taken by tax administration to improve compliance, the ministry said
Goods and service tax (GST) collections for January 2021 recorded at ₹1.13 lakh crore. This was 7% increase over the same month a year ago. The GST revenues crossed ₹1.1 lakh crore for the third consecutive month, finance ministry said in a statement.
"CGST is ₹ 21,092 crore, SGST is ₹ 27,273 crore, IGST is ₹ 55,253 crore (including ₹ 24,382 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is ₹ 9,525 crore (including ₹ 660 crore collected on import of goods)," the finance ministry said in a statement.
"During the month, revenues from import of goods was 15% higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 5% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year," the statement read.
The GST revenues crossed ₹ 1 lakh fifth time in a row. "This a clear indication of the economic recovery and the impact of various measures taken by tax administration to improve compliance," the ministry said.
"The government has settled ₹ 22,398 crore to CGST and ₹ 17,534 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. In addition, Centre has also settled ₹ 48,000 crore as IGST ad-hoc settlement in the ratio of 50:50 between Centre and States/UTs," the ministry said.
"The total revenue of Centre and the States after regular settlement and ad-hoc settlement in the month of February 2021 is ₹ 67,490 crore for CGST and ₹ 68,807 crore for the SGST," it further add