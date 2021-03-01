GST collection crosses 1.1 lakh crore-mark for third straight month in Feb

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Goods and service tax (GST) collections for January 2021 recorded at ₹1.13 lakh crore. This was 7% increase over the same month a year ago. The GST revenues crossed ₹1.1 lakh crore for the third consecutive month, finance ministry said in a statement.

Goods and service tax (GST) collections for January 2021 recorded at ₹1.13 lakh crore. This was 7% increase over the same month a year ago. The GST revenues crossed ₹1.1 lakh crore for the third consecutive month, finance ministry said in a statement.

"During the month, revenues from import of goods was 15% higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 5% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year," the statement read.

The GST revenues crossed ₹ 1 lakh fifth time in a row. "This a clear indication of the economic recovery and the impact of various measures taken by tax administration to improve compliance," the ministry said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The government has settled ₹ 22,398 crore to CGST and ₹ 17,534 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. In addition, Centre has also settled ₹ 48,000 crore as IGST ad-hoc settlement in the ratio of 50:50 between Centre and States/UTs," the ministry said.

"The total revenue of Centre and the States after regular settlement and ad-hoc settlement in the month of February 2021 is ₹ 67,490 crore for CGST and ₹ 68,807 crore for the SGST," it further add

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}