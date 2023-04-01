GST collection grows 13% to ₹1.60 lakh crore in March, second highest ever2 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 04:26 PM IST
- This happened for the fourth time in the current financial year that the gross GST collection has crossed ₹1.5 lakh crore, marking the second-highest collection ever
India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection rose 13 per cent to over ₹1.60 lakh crore in March, according to a statement by the finance ministry. This happened for the fourth time in the current financial year that the gross GST collection has crossed ₹1.5 lakh crore, marking the second-highest collection ever.
