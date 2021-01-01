GST collection in December at all-time high, says Finance Ministry

"The GST revenues during December 2020 have been the highest since the introduction of GST and it is the first time that it has crossed ₹ 1.15 lakh crore. The highest GST collection till now was ₹ 1,13,866 crore in the month of April 2019. The revenues of April normally tend to be high since they pertain to the returns of March, which marks the end of financial year," the finance ministry said.