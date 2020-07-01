GST collection in June at 90917 crore, Q1 mop up dips 59%

Pratik Jain, Partner & Leader, Indirect Tax, PwC India, said: "June collections look impressive, almost 46% higher than May, which in turn was 92% higher than April. While the entire collection does not necessarily relate to transactions in May (as many businesses would have availed the facility of late payment for earlier months, without interest or lower interest), the buoyancy shows that business is picking up. The Government would hope that this trend continues."