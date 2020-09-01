GST Collections in August 12% down at 86,449 crore

Central and state governments collected ₹86,449 crore as Goods and Services Tax (GST) in August, showing a 12% decline from the tax receipts in the same month a year ago.

August GST receipts is just a tad below the ₹87,442 crore collected in July, signalling that the tax on consumption is stabilising as the country comes out of the lockdown restrictions and attempts an economic recovery.

Official data showed that after settlement for inter-state transactions, central government collected ₹34,122 crore while states collected ₹35,714 crore in August.

During August, revenue from import of goods were 77% while the same from domestic transactions (including import of services) were 92% of the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. It may also be noted that the taxpayers with turnover less than Rs. five crore continue to enjoy relaxation in filing of returns till September, said the statement.

The GST revenue dip on account of imports shows the pandemic taking a toll on international trade, said Abhishek Jain, Tax Partner, EY. Domestic GST revenue at 92% year on year for operations in July is a sign of economic recovery after lifting the lockdown, explained Jain. The tax collections in August is in respect of transactions in July.

