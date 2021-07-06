GST collections in June fall below 1 lakh crore for first time after 8 months

The GST collection for June 2021 is related to the business transactions made during May 2021. During May 2021, most of the States/UTs were under either complete or partial lock down due to COVID. The e-way bill data for the month of May 2021 shows that during the month, 3.99 crore e-way bills were generated as compared to 5.88 crore in the month of April 2021, down by more than 30%.

