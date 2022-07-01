GST collections jump to ₹1.44 lakh crore in June2 min read . Updated: 01 Jul 2022, 02:57 PM IST
- In May, the GST collection number was at ₹1,40,885 crore, an increase of 44% year-on-year.
GST collections were up 56% to over ₹1.44 lakh crore in June, news agency Press Trust of India reported, citing finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. In May, the GST collection number was at ₹1,40,885 crore, an increase of 44% year-on-year. This is only the fifth time the monthly GST collection crossed ₹1.40 lakh crore mark since inception of GST and fourth month at a stretch since March 2022.