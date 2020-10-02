GST collections recover

Data showed that large states either reported steady revenue receipts compared to the year-ago levels, or an improvement in collections. For instance, Uttar Pradesh’s GST collections stood at ₹5,075 crore in September, almost the same level as a year ago. Maharashtra reported ₹13,546 crore —flat from a year ago. Gujarat reported 6% year-on-year growth in receipts toRs 6,090 crore in September, while Tamil Nadu posted a 15% y-o-y rise to ₹6,454 crore in the month.