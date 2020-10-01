Home >News >India >GST collections rise to 95,480 cr in September, highest since lockdown began
GST collections rise to 95,480 cr in September, highest since lockdown began

1 min read . Updated: 01 Oct 2020, 04:00 PM IST Written By Aparna Banerjea

Collections for September were 10.4% higher than August and 4% higher than last year same month, the finance ministry says

The gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collected in the month of September, 2020 is 95,480 crore, highest since lockdown began in March. The GST collections for August, 2020 stood at 86,449 crore.

Collections for September were 10.4% higher than August and 4% higher than last year same month, the finance ministry said in a statement Thursday.

Of the September collections, CGST is 17,741 crore, SGST is 23,131 crore, IGST is 47,484 crore (including 22,442 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is 7,124 crore (including 788 crore collected on import of goods).

The government has settled 21,260 crore to CGST and 16,997 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by Central Government and the State Governments after regular settlement in the month of September, 2020 is 39,001 crore for CGST and 40,128 crore for the SGST.

The GST collections from April, 2020 to September, 2020 stand at:

April - 32172 crore

May - 62151 crore

June - 90917 crore

July - 87422 crore

Aug - 86449 crore

Sep - 95480 crore

"During the (September) month, the revenues from import of goods were 102% and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) were 105 % of the revenues from these sources during the same month last year," the statement further added.

Meanwhile, the states are to meet again on 5 October at the GST Council meeting to arrive at a consensus on borrowing options proposed by the Centre.

