GST collections rise to 95,480 cr in September, highest since lockdown began

GST collections rise to ₹95,480 cr in September, highest since lockdown began1 min read . 04:00 PM IST
Collections for September were 10.4% higher than August and 4% higher than last year same month, the finance ministry says
The gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collected in the month of September, 2020 is ₹ 95,480 crore, highest since lockdown began in March. The GST collections for August, 2020 stood at ₹86,449 crore.
Collections for September were 10.4% higher than August and 4% higher than last year same month, the finance ministry said in a statement Thursday.
Of the September collections, CGST is ₹ 17,741 crore, SGST is ₹ 23,131 crore, IGST is ₹ 47,484 crore (including ₹ 22,442 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is ₹7,124 crore (including ₹ 788 crore collected on import of goods).
The government has settled ₹ 21,260 crore to CGST and ₹ 16,997 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by Central Government and the State Governments after regular settlement in the month of September, 2020 is ₹ 39,001 crore for CGST and ₹ 40,128 crore for the SGST.
The GST collections from April, 2020 to September, 2020 stand at:
April - ₹32172 crore
May - ₹62151 crore
June - ₹90917 crore
July - ₹87422 crore
Aug - ₹86449 crore
Sep - ₹95480 crore
"During the (September) month, the revenues from import of goods were 102% and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) were 105 % of the revenues from these sources during the same month last year," the statement further added.
Meanwhile, the states are to meet again on 5 October at the GST Council meeting to arrive at a consensus on borrowing options proposed by the Centre.
