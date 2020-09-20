GST compensation: 21 states in favour of option 1, no takers yet for option 2

The Finance Ministry sources acknowledge that the GST Council with full presence of states and UTs needs, as per the GST Act, only 20 States to pass any resolution, in case voting is required on any issue. Also, it is clear from the present situation, that if the other states do not submit their options before the due GST Council meeting on October 5, 2020, then they will have to wait till June 2022 to get their compensation dues subject to the condition that the GST Council extends the cess collection period beyond 2022.