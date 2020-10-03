New Delhi: Bihar government on Saturday urged the Centre to act fast and make arrangements for willing states to raise debt for bridging their Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue gap.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has in a letter to union finance minister and GST Council chairperson Nirmala Sitharaman urged that the Centre should act quickly given the urgency of fund requirement faced by states.

“I would, thus, urge you to make necessary arrangements for initiating the process for arranging the special window so that willing states can go ahead and borrow," Modi said in the letter. Mint has reviewed a copy of the letter.

At the last GST Council meeting in August, states were offered two borrowing options to raise funds and meet the shortfall in their GST receipts. About 22 states have already opted for either of the two borrowing options. While 21 states have opted for borrowing under a special RBI window. Mizoram opted for market borrowings.

However, states like Kerala, Punjab, Puducherry, Chattisgarh, West Bengal, Telangana and Delhi have rejected the borrowing plans.

The GST Council will meet on Monday to take a decision on how to tackle the shortfall in GST compensation cess fund, which is used to make good states’ GST revenue gap.

Bihar Deputy Chief minister wrote that availability of funds, even if in the form of debt, will enable the cash strapped states to kick-start the development process which has come to a halt in the face of the ongoing pandemic.

Even as the Covid menace seems to abate, it is all the more important to start getting back to normalcy and this calls for resources, Modi said in the letter. “Thus, we should lose no time in finding resources to generate necessary funds for this purpose," Modi said. The deputy chief minister also said that the process of borrowing is expected to take some time since arrangements will have to be made to create the special window through which states can borrow with convenience.





Modi said that states were in need of funds for activities in the second half of the year. “Realising this aspect of the matter, the government of India promptly presented the two options, both of which involved borrowing by the states. I am told that most of the states have exercised their option. Having done so, we are naturally expecting that the Central government would go ahead and initiate the process," Modi said in the letter.

