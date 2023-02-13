GST compensation delayed in some states due to lack of AG certificates, FM says ‘Kerala hasn't sent since…’
FM Sitharaman said post GST induction, Kerala has not sent AG certificate for GST compensation for 5 years
The Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, has attributed the delay in Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation to certain states to the unavailability of Accountant General (AG)'s authenticated certificates.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×