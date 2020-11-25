Two non-BJP ruled states -Kerala and West Bengal- have opted for Centre's Option-1 to meet the revenue shortfall arising out of Goods and Services Tax (GST) implementation.

The number of States who have chosen this option has gone up to 25. The Centre has already borrowed ₹24,000 crore on behalf of the States in four instalments and has passed it on to 23 states and 3 Union Territories on October 23, November 2, November 9 and 17 November.

"Now the State of Kerala and West Bengal will also receive funds raised through its window starting from the next round of borrowings," the ministry added.

Under the terms of Option-1, besides getting the facility of a special window for borrowings to meet the shortfall arising out of GST implementation, states are also entitled to get unconditional permission to borrow the final instalment of 0.50 per cent of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) out of the 2% additional borrowings permitted by the Government of India, under Aatmanirbhar Abhiyaan. This is over and above the special window of ₹1.1 lakh crore.

On receipt of the choice of Option-1 from the Government of Kerala and West Bengal, the Government of India has granted additional borrowing permission of Rs.4,522 crore to the State Government of Kerala (0.5% of Kerala’s GSDP) and Rs.6,787 crore to the State Government of West Bengal (0.5% of West Bengal’s GSDP) .

The amount of additional borrowing permission granted to 25 States and the amount of funds raised through special window and released to the 23 States and 3 Union Territories so far is annexed.

State wise additional borrowing of 0.50 percent of GSDP allowed and amount of funds raised through special window passed on to the States/UTs till 23.11.2020

States who have opted for Option-1 are – Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala and Uttarakhand, along with the three Union Territories of Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir and Puducherry.

However, states like Punjab, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand are yet to opt for the borrowing plan proposed by the Centre saying the Centre should borrow the entire ₹1.83 lakh crore shortfall. Under the borrowing plan (Option-1), the Centre would borrow from market ₹1.10 lakh crore which the revenue shortfall on account of GST implementation. The remaining ₹73,000 crore shortfall is estimated to be the revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The second option given by the Centre was for the states to borrow the entire ₹1.83 lakh crore collection shortfall.





