OPEN APP
Home >News >India >GST compensation shortfall: Govt releases 10th installment of 6,000 cr loan to states
Over 50% of the estimated GST compensation shortfall has been released to the states and UT with Legislative Assembly, the government said. (Bloomberg)
Over 50% of the estimated GST compensation shortfall has been released to the states and UT with Legislative Assembly, the government said. (Bloomberg)

GST compensation shortfall: Govt releases 10th installment of 6,000 cr loan to states

2 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2021, 08:00 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The Finance Ministry said that out of this amount, a sum of 5,516.60 crore has been released to 23 states and an amount of 483.40 crore has been released to the three Union Territories

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) on Monday released the tenth weekly installment of 6,000 crore to the states to meet the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation shortfall.

In a statement, the Finance Ministry said that out of this amount, a sum of 5,516.60 crore has been released to 23 states and an amount of 483.40 crore has been released to the three Union Territories (UT) with Legislative Assembly (Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir and Puducherry), which are members of the GST Council.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A family walks across deserted Westminster Bridge near the Houses of Parliament on New Year's Day amid coronavirus in London.

Covid-19: UK coronavirus alert level moved to 5, says report

1 min read . 09:35 PM IST
A visitor receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

EU rejects criticism for slow Covid-19 vaccine rollout across bloc

2 min read . 09:17 PM IST
While full literacy and education for all is currently envisioned for 2030, this date now looks uncertain.raj k raj/ht

India’s hunt for the new Vision 2020

9 min read . 09:13 PM IST
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

Fauci: Covid-19 vaccination drive is increasing 'glimmer of hope'

4 min read . 09:11 PM IST

The remaining five states namely Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim do not have a gap in revenue on account of GST implementation.

Now, over 50% of the estimated GST compensation shortfall has been released to the states and UT with Legislative Assembly, the Centre said.

The Government of India had set up a special borrowing window in October, 2020 to meet the estimated shortfall of 1.10 lakh crore in revenue arising on account of the implementation of GST. The borrowings are being done through this window by the Government of India on behalf of the states and UTs.

The borrowings have been done in 10 rounds from 23 October till now.

According to the government, the amount has been borrowed this week at an interest rate of 4.1526%. So far, an amount of 60,000 crore has been borrowed by the central government through the special borrowing window at an average interest rate of 4.6892%.

In addition to providing funds through the special borrowing window to meet the shortfall in revenue on account of GST implementation, the Government of India has also granted additional borrowing permission equivalent to 0.50 per cent of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to the states choosing Option-I to meet GST compensation shortfall to help them in mobilising additional financial resources.

All the states have given their preference for Option-I. Permission for borrowing the entire additional amount of 1,06,830 crore (0.50% of GSDP) has been granted to 28 states under this provision.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout