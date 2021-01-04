The Ministry of Finance (MoF) on Monday released the tenth weekly installment of ₹6,000 crore to the states to meet the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation shortfall.

In a statement, the Finance Ministry said that out of this amount, a sum of ₹5,516.60 crore has been released to 23 states and an amount of ₹483.40 crore has been released to the three Union Territories (UT) with Legislative Assembly (Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir and Puducherry), which are members of the GST Council.

The remaining five states namely Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim do not have a gap in revenue on account of GST implementation.

Now, over 50% of the estimated GST compensation shortfall has been released to the states and UT with Legislative Assembly, the Centre said.

The Government of India had set up a special borrowing window in October, 2020 to meet the estimated shortfall of ₹1.10 lakh crore in revenue arising on account of the implementation of GST. The borrowings are being done through this window by the Government of India on behalf of the states and UTs.

The borrowings have been done in 10 rounds from 23 October till now.

According to the government, the amount has been borrowed this week at an interest rate of 4.1526%. So far, an amount of ₹60,000 crore has been borrowed by the central government through the special borrowing window at an average interest rate of 4.6892%.

In addition to providing funds through the special borrowing window to meet the shortfall in revenue on account of GST implementation, the Government of India has also granted additional borrowing permission equivalent to 0.50 per cent of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to the states choosing Option-I to meet GST compensation shortfall to help them in mobilising additional financial resources.

All the states have given their preference for Option-I. Permission for borrowing the entire additional amount of ₹1,06,830 crore (0.50% of GSDP) has been granted to 28 states under this provision.

