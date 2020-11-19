GST compliance drive reaches the doorsteps of micro firms

The government had so far kept compliance enforcement measures to larger firms, but the e-way bill restriction shows that after about three-and-a-half years of rolling out goods and services tax (GST), it is going for a full-fledged enforcement drive. Small businesses, a politically significant segment of the economy, have so far enjoyed considerable compliance relaxations in the transition period of GST, but the revenue loss during the pandemic has forced authorities to extend the compliance drive to cover them as well.