GST Council has decided to ease some norms to help businesses and offered clarification on certain contentious issues. One of the relaxations relate to filing of returns for outsourced work. As per the changes, businesses with sales more than Rs5 crore are required to report outsourced work only once in six months while smaller businesses could do it once in a year. Hereon, quarterly requirement will be the norm.

