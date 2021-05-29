GST compliance relief: what businesses need to know

After the first 15 days of no interest liability for delayed payments in the case of March and April tax periods, there is a period of concessional 9% interest rate before the usual 18% penal interest kicks in. This period of concessional interest, which was 15 days for March and April as per the relief offered on 1 May, has now been extended to 45 days for the March tax period and 30 days for the April tax period, as per details of the concessions granted by the GST Council.

