GST contributes considerably to state revenues: Nirmala Sitharaman in X post
In a long X platform post, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said GST contributes significantly to state revenues as they stand to receive 50 percent of IGST and 42 percent of CGST
While showering heaps of praise on Goods and Services Tax (GST), Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shared her views extensively on X platform about the legislation which came into force on July 1, 2017. She said that the tax legislation exemplifies Cooperative Federalism in India, and empowers states.