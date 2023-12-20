GST Council can vet pleas on GST registration threshold: Finance minister
New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the request from Parliamentarians to raise the sales threshold for Goods and Services Tax (GST) registration can be looked into by the GST Council; however, she added that most small businesses ideally should be part of the GST chain.