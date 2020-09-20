GST Council could see rare vote as borrowing plan divides states

The official said even with full quorum, the Council needs 20 states to pass a resolution if voting is required. Voting is a rare feature in the Council, which was resorted to only once so far to decide on the taxation of lotteries when north eastern and southern states had expressed different views. The precedence has been to take decisions by consensus, but the strained finances of the central and state governments have threatened this tradition. The Centre holds one-third weighted votes in the Council, while the rest remain with states. The Council can take decisions with 75% of weighted votes.