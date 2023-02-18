GST Council cuts tax on jaggery; rationalises late fee on delayed annual returns
Sitharaman also announced that the central government has decided to clear the entire pending balance GST compensation of ₹16,982 crore for June 2022.
GST Council, the apex decision-making authority, on Saturday reduced the tax rate on several items, including 'rab' (liquid jagger) and pencil sharpeners, besides rationalising late fee for the delayed filing of annual returns.
