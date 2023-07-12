GST Council decides on 28% tax on online gaming, horse racing, casinos; exempts tax on certain imported drugs

GST Council decides on 28% tax on online gaming, horse racing, casinos; exempts tax on certain imported drugs4 min read 12 Jul 2023, 12:50 AM IST
Sitharaman said that tax rates were brought down on four items--uncooked snack pellets, fish soluble paste, certain yarn and LD slag--a byproduct of steel production that is used in certain industries
New Delhi: Federal indirect tax body the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Tuesday exempted integrated GST (IGST) levied on select drugs when imported for personal use, redefined sports utility vehicles to prevent car makers side stepping the highest tax bracket and decided on levying 28% uniform GST on online gaming, horse racing and casinos on the full-face value of bets.
