The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Friday deferred hiking the GST on textiles from 5% to 12%. The 46th meeting of the GST Council was held in the national capital under the chairmanship of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The all powerful GST Council will review the matter in its next meeting in February 2022, Bikram Singh, Industry Minister, Himachal Pradesh, told news agency ANI.

GST Council has decided to defer the hike in GST rate on textiles (from 5% to 12%). The Council will review this matter in its next meeting in February 2022: Bikram Singh, Industry Minister, Himachal Pradesh on GST Council meeting in Delhi pic.twitter.com/3BM4MJxeFJ — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021

Earlier, reports had suggested that the sharp increase in GST on textiles was expected to be rolled back due to pressure from businesses and traders. Several states also opposed the move, forcing the Council rethink the hike on textile.

At its last meeting in September, the GST Council corrected the inverted duty structure — a situation where tax on raw materials is more than that on finished products — in the sector by raising rates on finished goods.

The Council raised GST on 18 items, including woven fabrics of cotton, silk and wool, coir mats, matting and floor covering, apparel and clothing accessories of sale value up to ₹1,000 from 1 January.

An increase was also approved for footwear that cost up to ₹1,000 a pair, but the council may not consider a similar rollback for it. On Thursday, Rajasthan technical education minister Subhash Garg said the GST Council meeting was called exclusively to discuss the rollback of GST hike.

Finance ministers of States and Union Territories and senior officials attended the meeting held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Union ministers of state in the Ministry of Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, besides the senior officials in the Ministry of Finance, also attended the meeting.

The meeting took place ahead of the Union Budget for 2022-23, which is scheduled to be presented in Parliament on February 1, 2022.

