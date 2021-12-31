GST Council defers hike on textiles from 5% to 12%; to review matter in Feb

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The 46th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council was held in the national capital under the chairmanship of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Friday deferred hiking the GST on textiles from 5% to 12%. The 46th meeting of the GST Council was held in the national capital under the chairmanship of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
The all powerful GST Council will review the matter in its next meeting in February 2022, Bikram Singh, Industry Minister, Himachal Pradesh, told news agency ANI.
Earlier, reports had suggested that the sharp increase in GST on textiles was expected to be rolled back due to pressure from businesses and traders. Several states also opposed the move, forcing the Council rethink the hike on textile.
At its last meeting in September, the GST Council corrected the inverted duty structure — a situation where tax on raw materials is more than that on finished products — in the sector by raising rates on finished goods.
The Council raised GST on 18 items, including woven fabrics of cotton, silk and wool, coir mats, matting and floor covering, apparel and clothing accessories of sale value up to ₹1,000 from 1 January.
An increase was also approved for footwear that cost up to ₹1,000 a pair, but the council may not consider a similar rollback for it. On Thursday, Rajasthan technical education minister Subhash Garg said the GST Council meeting was called exclusively to discuss the rollback of GST hike.
Finance ministers of States and Union Territories and senior officials attended the meeting held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Union ministers of state in the Ministry of Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, besides the senior officials in the Ministry of Finance, also attended the meeting.
