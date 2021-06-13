GST Council dispute resolution system crucial, elect vice chairperson: Kerala FM

Isaac's statement came after West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra alleged that his voice was muzzled during the 44th GST Council meeting as he opposed GST being levied on Covid relief items. The GST Council on Saturday slashed tax rate on Covid drugs such as Remdesivir and Tocilizumab, black fungus drug Amphotericin B, on medical oxygen, and oxygen concentrators, and even ambulances, sanitisers and pulse oximeters, but ignored demands for a reduction in taxes on vaccines. Mitra had suggested zero or 0.1 per cent GST on such items.